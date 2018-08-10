Entiat River Road Closure Moved To Near Mad River Road

The manned roadblock on Entiat River Road has been moved to milepost 9.77, near the intersection of Mad River Road because of increased fire activity and evacuation orders on the Cougar Creek Fire.

Entiat River Road is closed from MP 9.77 to MP 25. Mad River Road is also closed. Both roadways are open to local traffic only.

The public is urged to stay away to limit traffic impacts for emergency responders and firefighters.

Current Evacuation Orders:

Entiat River Road from Mad River Road to the end of Entiat River Road (approximately Milepost 25) is now at a Level 3 (LEAVE NOW)

Mad River Road, including Ardenvoir, is now at a Level 2 (PREPARE TO LEAVE AT A MOMENTS NOTICE)

Entiat River Road from Crum Canyon to Mad River Road intersection, on both sides of the road, are now at a Level 1 (BE ALERT OF FIRE IN THE AREA)

Both sides of Crum Canyon Road are now at a Level 1.

A list of updated road closures and map can be found at this link on the Public Works website

More info on the fire is at the Cougar Creek Fire Facebook page