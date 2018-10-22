Entiat Valley Brush Fire Threatens Home

A passer by late Sunday came along just in time and called RiverCom to report a brush fire burning near a home in the Entiat Valley. The fire was about 16 mile us the Entiat Valley and was reported just after 11pm. A Chelan County Fire District 8 crew from Entiat responded and knocked the fire down after it burned to within 8 feet of the unoccupied residence.

Chief Mike Asher said the homeowners were fortunate someone spotted the fire. “I was there from 11:30 to about 5 o’clock this (Monday) morning and not one car passed that place that whole time”

Asher said the property owners had been burning debris earlier on the property. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre in pine needles several inches deep. Asher says the fire serves as a reminder that conditions are still dry and to make sure any outdoor burning is closely monitored.