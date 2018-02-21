Envelope treated as possible threat to Grant PUD

A suspicious looking envelope sent to the Grant PUD offices in Ephrata prompted police response on Tuesday.

Our Grant County news partner iFiber One News reported the envelope contained only a blank piece of paper but the strange cryptic implication of a possible threat on the envelope raised eyebrows at the utility and the Ephrata Police Department handed the matter over to the FBI.

Ephrata Police have been told the FBI is treating the matter seriously because of the critical infrastructure owned and operated by Grant PUD which includes the Wanapum Dam.