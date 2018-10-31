Environment Impact of New CCFD Fire Station Open for Public Comment

Chelan County Fire District 1 has opened up a two-week comment period on the environmental impact of a new fire station at the old Prospector Pies location on North Wenatchee Avenue. Chief Brian Brett says that will last until November 14th.

“We’re currently submitting our SEPA application with a determination of non-significance and posting it on the site. Simultaneously we’ve submitted our plans for review at the city. The SEPA review process, as well as the plan review process, should be completed at approximately the same time within the next three to four weeks. Then we’re going to go out to bid for the fire station of Prospector Pies.”

Brett says they hope to be in the new building by July of next year.