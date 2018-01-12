Environmental film explores energy future

The Wenatchee Valley Museum Environmental Film and Lecture Series continues Tuesday, Jan. 16th with the film “Switch” The 90 minute documentary explores the future of energy and examines how it most likely will happen. Museum Deputy Director Mariah Thornock says the Environmental Film committee has been careful to avoid films with an agenda

The presentation is sponsored by Chelan PUD. Susan Gillin with the PUD’s Energy, Conservation and Development Department said the PUD decided to sponsor the film’s presentation because it was a natural fit for the district. “We think energy is important to all of us, it’s important as consumers and it’s important to us all to be good stewards of the resource” Gillin added “This film takes a trip around the world and looks at all kinds of different energy resources in a very even handed way. It’s not advocating, it’s just explaining and it talks about the future and what might lie ahead for us” said Gillin. PUD customers can pick up a free LED bulb at the show.

The film will be shown Tuesday at 7pm with a suggested $5 donation to the museum. The Museum will have a lego-based activity area for children too young to sit through the film.

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is located at 127 South Mission Street in Wenatchee. For details log onto the museum website HERE