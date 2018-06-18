Wenatchee is one of six communities selected – nationwide – to receive assistance through the Healthy Places for Healthy People program (HP2). HP2 provides technical support to help communities leverage healthcare resources to revitalize downtowns, boost the economy, improve health and protect the environment.
The Trust for Public Land, in partnership with the City of Wenatchee, Confluence Health, Community Choice, and Parque Padrinos (a local citizen group) is revitalizing a South Wenatchee park that serves more than 4,200 people within a 10-minute walk. The group’s goal: to connect the park to downtown, support health-focused entrepreneurs, and help the community consider economic development considerations as they partner to improve the mental, physical, and environmental health for all residents.
According to Cary Simmons, Trust for Public Land’s Northwest Program Director:
“South Wenatchee is the most densely populated neighborhood in the City of Wenatchee, with the lowest average incomes and the highest rates of chronic health conditions. Support from the EPA sets the stage for the renovation of the park to address socially-influenced health factors and create opportunities for economic development in one of the state’s largest migrant farmworker communities.”
As a selectee, the community partners will receive access to technical experts who will work with them to organize and hold a two-day workshop that brings together community stakeholders to create an action plan for creating more walkable, healthy, vibrant downtowns and neighborhoods. The assistance will be provided by a team selected by EPA that might include federal staff and/or contractors hired by EPA through a competitive solicitation.
The National Press Release: https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/trump-administration-provides-support-community-health-revitalization
For more about Healthy Places for Healthy People: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/healthy-places-healthy-people
For more about The Trust for Public Land’s Wenatchee Valley program*: https://www.tpl.org/wenatcheevalley
