Ephrata and Quincy Firefighters Collect Food

The Ephrata Fire Department food drive Wednesday and Thursday night will collect food with fire trucks in area neighborhoods collecting non-perishable items for a local food bank. It’s the fifth annual food drive where residents can look for the flashing lights, listen for the sirens and then meet the firefighters on the street with donations. You can also drop off donations at the station on “A” St SE though Friday.

Grant County Fire District 3 will be collecting food for the Quincy Food Bank this Sunday. Firefighters will be going around town gathering food donations. Leave non-perishable items on your front porch or make donations at the fire station on Central Avenue South by 4pm