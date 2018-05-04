Ephrata Artist wins 4th District High School Art Competition

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) announced the winners of the 2018 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in the Fourth Congressional District:

“Congratulations to Karen Billingsley on her winning entry in the Fourth Congressional District High School Art Competition, and I commend all students who participated in this year’s contest,” said Rep. Newhouse. “All of the entries showed amazing artistic skill and talent, and I am grateful for the work of community judges who assisted in reviewing the artwork. I will proudly display these pieces in the U.S. Capitol and congressional offices in Washington, D.C., Yakima, and the Tri-Cities for all visitors to enjoy.” -Rep. Dan Newhouse

Rep. Newhouse’s advisory committee comprised of Fourth District residents helped select the winning entry. Newhouse has invited the winner to have her work displayed at the U.S. Capitol complex. The winning entry, 1965, by Karen Billingsley from Ephrata High School, will be hung in the U.S. Capitol alongside winning entries from congressional districts across the country for one year. Billingsley will be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend a reception sponsored by the Congressional Institute, which holds the annual competition.

Rep. Newhouse has also invited second-place winner Anna Smith at Three Rivers HomeLink to hang her entry, Tranquility, in his D.C. office. There was a tied for 3rd place. Newhouse will hang the entry from Emilee Black of West Valley High School titled “Goat Rocks” in his Yakima office and Katrina Sybouts at West Valley High School will get to display The Golden Hour in his Tri-Cities office.

Tranquility by Anna Smith

Goat Rocks by Katrina Sybouts