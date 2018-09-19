Ephrata Asking Residents to Trim Trees, Shrubs and Move Other Impediments

From a press release – In order to make our community safer and more attractive, the City of Ephrata is again asking, as we do twice every year, all homeowners to examine their property for trees and other plants that may inadvertently obstruct streets, alleyways, and/or sidewalks. Occasionally basketball hoops will be left outside, also blocking a street or sidewalk. A tree or shrub is outside the law if it touches any person or car using the sidewalk or street; basketball hoops and such are illegal if stored on the street and sidewalk (when a game is not going on).

Specifically, overhanging branches, overgrown shrubs, poorly maintained plants, and other structures are creating hazards to drivers, workers, and pedestrians alike. It is the responsibility of the homeowner to maintain their property and vegetation such that three things are not obstructed:

1) The open “clear-view triangle” on corner lots so cars can see oncoming traffic properly

2) The unimpeded travel of pedestrians down a sidewalk or street

3) The free passage of any vehicle down a street; including larger trucks or school buses

As trees and other plants grow into the right-of-way over streets, alleys, and sidewalks, they damage vehicles, strike utility workers, and force walkers to veer into traffic. Therefore, this is primarily a matter of safety; in general, a minimum of 7-feet of clearance is needed over sidewalks, and 12-feet over the streets. However, properly maintained vegetation does also enhance the beauty of our neighborhoods. In addition to trees, structures, such as basketball hoops, skateboard ramps, and fences, must likewise comply to keep the streets and sidewalks open. Such obstructions also prevent street cleaning and take up parking.

In the past, the City has largely reacted only to complaints of damage from improperly maintained vegetation. Since 2008, the City has tried to be more proactive with advanced warning, information, and enforcement of the Code, prior to the occurrence of damage.

In the spirit of voluntary compliance, the City is asking every homeowner to trim their trees, shrubs, and any other plants, and to store basketball hoops off of the sidewalks and streets, in order to help keep our town safer and cleaner. It says a lot about our community that 99% of people contacted immediately trim their trees/move the hoops voluntarily, just to help their neighbors.

As we have in past years, notices (not tickets) will be issued to homeowners who are violating the City Code. If you have a question about your property or street, please contact Dennis Ohl at the City Shop (754-4601 x.301) and a crew will come out to answer your questions. If you would like a copy of the Codes (EMC 6.21, and EMC 6.30.030) go to www.ephrata.org, or contact Ephrata City Hall (754-4601).