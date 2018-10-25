Ephrata Asks for Caution Halloween Night

Wednesday evening, 31 October, the downtown area of Ephrata will be full of families walking, mostly in costume, between several different events. The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring

this festival at no cost to local families on Wednesday evening. During this time, traffic is very congested, and participants and drivers should exercise great caution.

The Chamber’s annual Halloween trick-or-treat walk will be taking place between 4:00-6:00PM Wednesday 31 October at participating downtown businesses. Many stores will also be open late for shopping on Wednesday night. The American Legion will be hosting a “Trunk-or-Treat” and kids games at the Legion Post (276 8th Ave NW) from 5:00-8:00PM. United Methodist Church (117 C-Street NW) will also be hosting a “Trunk-or-Treat” and free hot dogs, from 4:00-6:00PM. Columbia Basin Hospital will offer free X-Rays of candy from 5:00-8:00PM on Wednesday night, the 31st, at the hospital. More information on these events can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website: www.ephratawachamber.com.

Due to the high volume of traffic, and the large numbers of families walking with children, the City is asking drivers to proceed very, very slowly and carefully through downtown- or avoid the area altogether if possible. We also encourage event participants to be defensive and use common sense when crossing streets, wearing costumes, and walking during the evening on Wednesday. Making sure that every walker can see, and be seen by drivers, is very important. Walkers need to use marked crosswalks, and drivers need to stop completely at every occupied crossing. This and other Halloween safety tips can be found on the Ephrata Fire Department’s website. Walk and drive safely, everywhere!

While you are downtown, please take a moment and thank the local businesses, churches, or organizations you visit. Operating a small business in a small town is difficult, and the spirit of generosity displayed by the Chamber in hosting this festival is impressive.

Whether it is a harvest festival, a Halloween party, the downtown events, or simply trick-or treating through your neighborhood, the City asks that everyone drive slowly, walk carefully, and have a very safe Halloween.