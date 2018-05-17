Ephrata Man Arrested After Repeated Burglaries

A 42 years old Ephrata man is in jail after undercover detectives watched him commit a burglary at the Ephrata landfill. Lamar Loomis was under surveillance around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when he cut the fence to get in and then stole multiple items.

Detectives followed Loomis as he left the scene on a stolen ATV, and then watched Loomis transfer the stolen goods to a van. Loomis was arrested on Arnold Drive in Moses Lake.

A search warrant on the home and van unearthed property stolen from several burglaries in Grant and Adams counties.

Loomis is lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of multiple counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Loomis has a long criminal history dating back many years.

“Detectives were following Loomis around for nearly thirty hours starting on Tuesday, and their hard work yielded great results,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Sometimes patience pays off in dividends, especially when we can take a long-time criminal off the street.”

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.