Ephrata Mother Raising Money to Help Low-Income Students

An Ephrata mother is running a fundraiser to help pay down school lunch debts for kids in the Ephrata School District who come from low-income families. The original donation goal of $750 has been more than doubled in donations which was nearly $18-hundred as of Thursday morning. According to the Facebook page, Katie Johnson-Greene, who started the drive, says, “We are so divided in America today. I’ve been thinking about ways to find common ground, and think we can all agree that kids shouldn’t have to worry about money in their lunch accounts.”