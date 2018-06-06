The oldest festival in the state takes place this weekend in Ephrata according to Jeanette Cole, Vice President of the 108th Sage-N-Sun Festival. The festival opens Friday and Cole says activities include a parade, food and craft vendors, live music, a beer garden, appearances by L-Bow the Clown, children’s activities and bed races.

The Sage-N-Sun Festival runs Friday at noon through 10pm Saturday with up to 12-thousand visitors expected for the community celebration.

To get an early start on the festival, Ephrata Rotary Club’s youth parade begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday

On Friday, activities begin at noon with food and craft vendors.