Ephrata Street tax projects “down the road”

Road repair in Ephrata likely won’t begin until 2020 despite voter approval of a two-tenths of a percent sales tax increase for road repairs. City Administrator Wes Crago told our news partner iFiberOne News in Ephrata the new tax takes effect October 1st and the city won’t receive the additional revenue until January. Crago says it will take time to build up funding from the new revenue to fund major projects. The Public Works Department will likely prioritize potholes and crack seal repair work first.

The new tax will sunset after 10 years unless voters decide to extend the tax in 2028.