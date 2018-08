As of 4:30pm Monday, Chelan County Emergency Management implemented Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation notifications on Chiwawa Loop Rd from Plain out to the intersection with Chiwawa River Rd, both sides of the roadway. This includes Chiwawa River Pine Community and Shugart Flats Community and all roads that intersect with the Chiwawa Loop Road in the affected area. Plain is remaining at a Level 1.