Evacuation Orders Reduced, New Team To Takeover Cougar Creek Fire

UPDATE-10AM EVACUATION ORDERS REVISED

All evacuation levels are downgraded by 1 level

Level 1 to nothing = Oklahoma Gulch Rd, Navarre Coulee Rd (97-ALT to South Lakeshore Rd), Johnson Creek Rd and First Creek Rd residents. Also Entiat River Rd from 97A to Crum Canyon. Level 2 down to Level 1 = Entiat River Rd from Mad River Rd down to Crum Canyon Rd and both sides of Crum Canyon Rd. Level 3 down to Level 2 = Mad River Rd & Ardenvoir. Also Entiat River Rd from Mad River Rd to end of Entiat River Rd (approximately MP 25). There will be increased patrols by Deputies on the Entiat River Rd from Mad River Rd to the end of Entiat River Rd, enforcing the reduced speed limit of 25 mph. This is due to having fire fighters and equipment on the road.

ORIGINAL POST

The Cougar Creek Fire is now 35% contained at 31,961 acres. Crews reported great progress Wednesday with burn out operations along holding lines on the southern portion of the fire line. Containment lines around structures in the Entiat River Valley were established and strengthened.

Evacuation Orders remained unchanged as of this morning.

California Team 5 will transition management of the Cougar Creek, Bannock Lakes, Lost and Whitepines Fires to Pacific Northwest Team 3 on Friday. The Incident Command Post will also be relocated to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery to allow Entiat High school to prepare for the start of school. Priorities and objectives for firefighting operations have not changed, and a remote camp to support firefighters on the east side of the fire will remain in Entiat at Kiwanis Ball Field.

The Lost Fire acreage remained unchanged at 114 acres on Wednesday. 1,194 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Shannon Prather, Operations Chief gave his final update this morning on the Cougar Creek Fire