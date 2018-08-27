Evacuation Orders Reduced on Chiwawa Loop Road

Cougar Creek Fire officials have reduced evacuation levels on the western edge of the fire. As of 9:00am Monday, Level 2 evacuation status for all of the Chiwawa Loop Road area (including Shugart Flats and Chiwawa River Pines communities) was lowered to a Level 1 “fire advisory” status. Areas in Plain and Lake Wenatchee are no longer under any evacuation notification.

Chelan County Fire District 9, the Chelan County Sheriff’s office and the PNW3 Type 1 Incident management team overseeing the Cougar Creek Fire have evaluated the current evacuation levels in place for the Chiwawa Loop Road community near Plain. The fire threat to residents has diminished significantly over the past two days due to the construction of a solid fire line along much of the western edge of the fire.

Residents are asked to continue to monitor fire information daily, should conditions change.

The Cougar Creek Fire is at 41,324 acres and 45% containment.

Rains over the weekend had a mostly positive effect on the fire, but can make travel on the country roads more challenging and also complicate burnout operations.