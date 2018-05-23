Ex-Seahawk Kirtman hosts Tournament for Alzheimer’s Research

Former Seattle Seahawk Full-Back, David Kirtman, is organizing The Lake Chelan Memory Cup, a golf tournament for Alzheimer’s awareness. The tournament is in conjunction with The Longest Day, a fundraising initiative for the Alzheimer’s Association.

David is one of many impacted by Alzheimer’s disease in Washington state. In June 2017, his father, Louis was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He began organizing the tournament after joining the Board of Directors at the Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter.

The Tournament is June 23, 2018, 6:30 am – Registration 7:45 am – Call to Carts & Rules 8:00 am – Shotgun Start 1:00 pm – Banquet Lunch & Awards

Bear Mountain Ranch Golf Resort

1050 Bear Mountain Ranch Rd

Chelan, Washington 98816

(206) 432-9014

Organizer: Cassie McKinley

Scramble Format Registration: 6:30 am

Call to Carts & Rules: 7:45 am

Shotgun Start: 8:00 am

Lunch & Awards: 1:30 pm

“Alzheimer’s Disease has affected my family for 2 generations and continues to affect millions of families across the world. When my father was first diagnosed with the disease, I wanted to immediately find ways to impact the cause. I am also an ExSeahawk and NFL football player, making brain health something I am committed to understanding. My father sacrificed everything to get me to where I am today, and I feel a responsibility to him and to future generations of my family to help fight Alzheimer’s. The Longest Day, Alzheimer’s Association Fundraising effort, honors those who face the daily challenges of living with Alzheimer’s. Its symbolism pays tribute to those affected by the disease, the caregivers and family members who live The Longest Day every day. I am so excited and proud to bring this event to Lake Chelan, a beautiful community that I know will join me in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. I want this golf event to remind us all that the people affected by Alzheimer’s deserve a cure, and I hope this event is one step for the community of Chelan to show its solidarity in fighting to end Alzheimer’s.” ~ David Kirtman

“When my father was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, I wanted to immediately find ways to impact the cause,” David says. “It’s important to raise awareness about this disease because it’s an epidemic. Millions of people are affected by it, but there’s still no way to prevent, treat or cure it. We’ve made so much progress with other diseases, but not Alzheimer’s.”

The tournament will be at Bear Mountain Ranch in Chelan on Saturday, June 23. Former Seahawks players Lofa Tatupu and Jordan Babineaux will also be there to support the cause. Information and registration can be found at the following link – https://www.golfcorpsolutions.com/tournament/lakechelanmemorycup/.