Extra Resources Ordered on Little Camas Fire

Officials expect the 400 acre Little Camas Fire to grow and a new estimate will be available Friday evening. Information officer Eric Waters said the most challenging flank of the fire is on the north exposure. The fire is on Weyerhauser property in steep and rugged terrain making the attack by ground crews difficult. The aerial attack was steady on Friday according to Waters who called it a “great day” with two air tankers operating continuously with retardant drops all day.

270 ground personnel and 8 aircraft including two heavy tankers were on the fire Friday.

Fire bosses are also planning for continued hot and dry conditions with red flag warnings for lighting over dry fuels predicted in the area Saturday.

Waters says more resources have been requested for the fire including three more aircraft and additional ground personnel. Due to the increasing complexity of the firefighting effort, the DNR is bringing in a Type 2 Incident Management team to manage the fire.

Waters said the extra aircraft ordered could bring the total to 11 and up to 375 personnel on the fire.

The Camas Meadows Bible Camp and three adjacent homes are currently under a level 1 evacuation notice. Due to fire activity in the area, Forest Service Trail Red Hill #1223 and Tronsen Ridge Trail #1204 from Ruby Creek Trail to the 5 Miles Road junction are closed to public access.