Fake News on Social Media Claims Wenatchee High School to Close

Wenatchee High School was the target of a social media hoax on Wednesday. A letter appearing on Snapchat with what seemed to be official letterhead stated that the school is closing due to overpopulation and poor performance.

Diana Haglund, Wenatchee School District Communications Director said “that’s just absolutely fake news. This letter is a hoax and we want parents to know Wenatchee High School is not shutting down” She said the letter is signed by a Mr. Gotem

Haglund recalled a prank several years ago listed the high school for sale on Craigslist.