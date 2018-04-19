Fake Starbucks Coupons Appearing Online

(Seattle, WA) — Seattle-based Starbucks is battling a rash of fake coupons circulating on social media amid accusations of racial profiling in one of their shops.

The coupons feature Starbucks drink images, its green brand and bar codes and implies to offer free drinks to “people of color” or “African-American heritage.”

CNBC reports a spokeswoman denies the coupons have any association with the highly popular coffee company.

Starbucks has been the target of protests since the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia who asked to use a Starbucks rest room without making a purchase.

The coupons are being shared on a website that spread pro-Donald Trump memes and messages during the 2016 presidential elections.