Falcons Rally Late to Upend AppleSox

Despite scoring three runs in the eighth inning to take a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning, the Wenatchee AppleSox (4-6) could not overcome a furious, four-run rally by the Kelowna Falcons (4-7) and lost, 7-5, on Sunday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

The AppleSox scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to tie and then take a two-run lead. After a two-run homer in the seventh gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead, the Sox sent eight men to the plate in the eighth to take the lead.

It started with Johnny Sage walking and being advanced to second on a Jacob Prater sacrifice bunt. Alix Garcia doubled to right-center to score Sage and tied the game. After Jordan Rathbone reached on an error, Jake Taylor was plunked to load the bases with one out.

Nolan McCafferty followed with a bloop RBI single to center to score Garcia and give the Sox their first lead since the seventh inning. They wouldn’t stop there, though, as Joey Magro hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Rathbone and make it 5-3, Sox.

However, the Falcons responded with a big ninth inning to take the lead. With one out, a walk, an error and a single made it a one-run game. With two outs, a high hopper over the head of third baseman Jake Taylor brought in the game-tying run. An RBI-double by the next batter drove in two and gave the Falcons a 7-5 lead.

Prior to the seventh, the AppleSox had a 2-1 lead thanks to a couple RBI knocks by Sage. In the first, he singled to right field to score Mason Marenco after Marenco walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Sage got RBI No. 2 of the evening in the fifth when he doubled in Michael Spellacy.

The AppleSox can take the series Monday when they face the Falcons in the series finale. First pitch is at 7:05 and Hunter Boyd (1-1, 5.55 ERA) will go for the Sox in the rubber match against James Brooks (0-0, 9.00 ERA).

From a release by the Wenatchee AppleSox