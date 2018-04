The Wenatchee Wild have the chance to win the Fred Page Cup on home ice Thursday night. Fans couldn’t wait that long to show the team their support. An energetic crowd gathered outside the Town Toyota Center Wednesday night to welcome the team home from Prince George.

The Wild lead the BCHL championship series over the Spruce Kings 3-1. Game 5 is Thursday night at the Town Toyota Center. Game time is 7:05 p.m.