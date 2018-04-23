Fatal Accident Claims Wenatchee Man’s Life

A 49-year-old Wenatchee man died in a one-vehicle accident seven miles south of Peshastin in the early morning hours Saturday. The Washington State Patrol says Wayne Beebe was northbound on State Route 97 on his motorcyle when he lost control and crossed the road striking the guardrail in the southbound lanes and was ejected. The bike continued another 200 feet before coming to rest blocking the northbound lane. The State Patrol did not list a cause citing a pending investigation.