Fatal Accident Happens Near George

A 41-year-old Palisades man was killed in an early morning accident Saturday on I-90 just east of George. The Washington State Patrol said Casey K. Crockett was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by George M. Wistos, 51, Wenatchee that was traveling westbound when it crossed the median and began to roll into the eastbound lanes. The car eventually came to rest on its roof on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The driver was uninjured, but will be cited for having the car’s wheels off the roadway. Tina Thorn, 46 of Palisades, another passenger in the car was injured and transported to Quincy Valley Hospital. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.