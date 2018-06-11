Fatal Accident Kills Monitor Man

An 81-year-old Monitor man died after running a red light on Easy Street and Highway 2 at 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Anderson says they’re still investigating why Max Gaston moved into the intersection after initially stopping at the intersection.

“I think that possibly with an autopsy there could be more information come to light later, but at this time right now we don’t know why he proceeded forward on a red light.”

Anderson says there was some speculation by witness as there might have been a medical episode but that is, as of yet, unconfirmed.

Gaston was transported to Central Washington Hospital where died. It was one of two fatal accidents in North Central Washington as a 28-year-old Monroe woman died after rolling her car on I-90 at 11:00 p.m. Sunday.