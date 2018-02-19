Fatal Accident on Skyline Drive

A female passenger died and the male driver hospitalized after their car crashed into a Chelan County Public Works snowplow Saturday morning. The two were driving in a Honda CRX around 8:30 on Skyline Drive when they lost control and crossed the centerline striking the plow blade of the snowplow destroying the front end of the car. A 20-year-old female passenger had to be extricated from the car and was taken to Central Washington Hospital where she later died. The names of the driver and passenger are currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.