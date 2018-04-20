Father and Sons Arrested in Bridgeport

From a press release: In December of 2017 there was a burglary in Okanogan County in which the criminals stole guns, ammunition, and miscellaneous shooting equipment. Douglas County deputies, following up on tips and evidence gained from multiple search warrants, learned that the stolen property was being concealed at a residence at 1255 Fairview in Bridgeport, WA. The search located four stolen rifles, ammunition, scopes, a range finder, and miscellaneous shooting supplies valued at $4,700. They also recovered a small amount of methamphetamine. The deputies arrested four suspects, a man and three of his sons, on several charges.
52 year old Guadalupe M. Martinez, Sr. of Bridgeport
Possession of Stolen Firearms
Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)
Bail: $50,000
27 year old Guadalupe C. Martinez, Jr. of Bridgeport
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Bail: $50,000
23 year old Alex Martinez of Bridgeport
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Bail: $55,000
21 year old Noel Martinez of Bridgeport
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree
Attempted Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st Degree
Bail: $50,000
No one was injured during the search warrant or arrests.
