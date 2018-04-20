Father and Sons Arrested in Bridgeport

From a press release: In December of 2017 there was a burglary in Okanogan County in which the criminals stole guns, ammunition, and miscellaneous shooting equipment. Douglas County deputies, following up on tips and evidence gained from multiple search warrants, learned that the stolen property was being concealed at a residence at 1255 Fairview in Bridgeport, WA. The search located four stolen rifles, ammunition, scopes, a range finder, and miscellaneous shooting supplies valued at $4,700. They also recovered a small amount of methamphetamine. The deputies arrested four suspects, a man and three of his sons, on several charges.

52 year old Guadalupe M. Martinez, Sr. of Bridgeport

Possession of Stolen Firearms

Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine)

Bail: $50,000 27 year old Guadalupe C. Martinez, Jr. of Bridgeport

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Bail: $50,000 23 year old Alex Martinez of Bridgeport

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Bail: $55,000 21 year old Noel Martinez of Bridgeport

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree

Attempted Trafficking in Stolen Property 1st Degree

Bail: $50,000 No one was injured during the search warrant or arrests.