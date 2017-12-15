Federal drug raid hits Moses Lake and Mattawa areas

A large scale drug bust in Grant County ended with federal officers making arrests and seizing firearms and methamphetamine. Local agencies included the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team

The drug bust and investigation was part of a three-state investigation. Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington,said Federal, state, and local law enforcement had targeted a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Hundreds of law enforcement officials, including federal agents and state and local officers executed Federal search warrants in Moses Lake, Mattawa, Spokane and in North Idaho. This enforcement action resulted in the arrest of approximately 20 individuals, the seizure of approximately 75 firearms, and approximately eight pounds of methamphetamine. The operation also involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Border Patrol; Spokane Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; United States Marshal Service and Federal Bureau of Investigation

The suspects will be charged with conspiracy to distribute meth.