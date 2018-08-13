Felons Arrested At Omak Stampede

Two felons from Spokane were arrested at the Omak Stampede Friday night on weapons and drug charges.

41 year Roland N. Winfrey and 59 year old Daryl Givens of Spokane were arrested after Winfrey backed his vehicle into a Deputy’s patrol vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant, Sheriff’s deputies located cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine and two handguns.

As convicted felons Winfrey and Givens cannot posses firearms. During the arrest, Winfrey tried to eat some of the cocaine but refused treatment.

Sheriff Frank Rogers said Givens has seven prior felony convictions and Winfrey has eleven prior felony convictions