Fight The Trend of Veteran Suicides

More soldiers have died by their own hand than have died in our recent military actions … the subject is still left without discussion in most military settings …

Nancy Brouwers, founder of the Thomas A Biddle Foundation, named for her son that took his life after service as a 10th Special Forces Green Beret.

August 18th & 19th the Biddle Foundation will hold a dinner/fundraiser to increase awareness of PTSD to be held at the American Legion Post at 208 N. Wenatchee Avenue.