Fighting Germs While Traveling

The travel season begins this week, when an estimated 30 million passengers are expected to funnel through U.S. airports. One note of advice: Have hand sanitizer as you walk into the airport. The germiest surfaces, according to a recent study, might surprise you.

“Anything people touch. Things where hands come into contact with that object. It could be the little x-ray scanning box that you use to put your belongings through security. It could be the armrest of the seat in the airplane itself.”

Dr. Paul Pottinger, a UW Medicine specialist in infectious disease, says it’s important to clean your hands and have received a flu vaccine.

A recent study by researchers published in the BioMed Infectious Diseases Journal says the security screening bins are the highest in virus concentrations.

Dr. Pottinger says there are simple steps to combat them.

“Clean hands make a difference. If you’re going to go through an airport, not just the security lines but also sitting on the airplane, remember that everything you touch has been touched by someone before. That’s OK. Most of the germs that are there are harmless, some of them might even be helpful, but once in a while they can make you sick. So, don’t panic, don’t worry, just clean your hands.”

The surfaces with the lowest levels of disease-causing viruses and microbes are airport toilet seats.