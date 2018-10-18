Final Day for Comments on Mission Ridge Expansion is Friday

The final day for comments on a proposed Mission Ridge expansion is Friday, October 19th. Areas of improvement would be an expanded parking lot, specific areas for beginning skiers, additional lodging and dining options and expanded nordic trails. In a video discussing the expansion, General Manager Josh Jorgensen says there are a lot of benefits to growing Mission Ridge.

“It would double our employment base and double the economic impact on the Wenatchee Valley. Additionally this plan would increase the opportunities for outdoor recreation in the winter. This plan is going to really help us survive and thrive long into the future.”

Written comments must be submitted to the Department of Community Development, 316 Washington St., Suite 301 Wenatchee, WA 98801; Attention: Lilith Vespier or email lilith.vespier@co.chelan.wa.us for additional information or to review application materials. Comments must include your name, current address, original signature, and should be as specific as possible.

