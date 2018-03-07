Fire destroys Manson home

A woman escaped a structure fire in Manson this morning but the single wide trailer she was renting is a complete loss. Manson Fire (CCFD #5) Chief Arnold Baker said the woman was cooking when she noticed arcing underneath the stove. The arcing continued after she turned the stove off so she called 911 and exited the home.

Baker said the woman was the only person in the residence at the time and there were no injuries.

The fire at 352 Wells Avenue in Manson was reported just before noon today. When crews arrived, the trailer was fully involved in flames and firefighters were concerned about venting propane tanks nearby and concerns they might explode.

One vehicle was also lost in the fire. Baker said the preliminary cause appears to be accidental.