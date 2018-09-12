Fire Destroys Motor Home but Nearby Homes Saved

A fire in a South Wenatchee neighborhood one block south of Mission View Elementary threatened several residences and damaged a motor home. Chelan County Fire District #1 Chief Brian Brett said Chelan County #1 Douglas County #2 crews arrived to a fiery scene in the 1700 block of Judkins Street, “We had the front yards of two residences on fire here on Judkins Street, a car was starting on fire, a motor home was starting on fire” Brett said the fire quickly spread to a nearby home and kept it from spreading to another residence in the densely occupied neighborhood.

The motor home was left uninhabitable and Red Cross was assisting the tenant with temporary housing. There was minimal damage to the other homes. There were no injuries reported.

Brett said the front yards had dead grass and lots of debris which helped spread the fire around the vehicles and structures.

The cause is under investigation and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was questioning a person of interest at the scene.