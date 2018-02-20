Fire destroys shop building near Chelan

A garage shop type building was destroyed by fire early this afternoon in the Union Valley area above Chelan. A Lake Chelan Fire and Rescue volunteer crew arrived within minutes to the scene in the 300 block of Idyll Spurs Lane located approximately 100 yards from the Union Valley volunteer fire station

Assistant Chelan County #7 Chief Brandon Asher said the 40 by 50 foot shop and all of its contents were a total loss. There were no injuries reported and the cause is undetermined. Asher said the property owner had moved a pickup into the shop earlier Tuesday morning prior to the fire.