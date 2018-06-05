Fire Destroys Vehicle, Threatens Home on SR 28

A wildfire in the 16-hundred block of State Route 28 destroyed a vehicle and threatened a home Monday morning. The two-acre blaze started around 11:30 in brush which brought responses from Grant County Fire Districts 7 and 13 and the Ephrata Fire Department. On their Facebook page, District 13 said, “It’s clear even these smaller wildfires are burning hotter and faster and are taking many more resources to contain.” The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s Office.