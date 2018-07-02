Fire Near Entiat River Road Prompts Level 1 and 2 Evacuation Notices

Fire crews from Entiat, the U.S. Forest Service and Depatment of Natural Resources are all fighting a fire in the Entiat River Road area around mile marker 17. They are also utilizing air resources. The fire is approximately 80 acres in size burning in grass, brush and timber. Level 2 evacuation notices are in effect for the Riverwood Development and Level 1 notices are in place for both sides of Entiat River Rd from mile post 20 to Potato Creek Road. As of last night, Chelan County Fire District #8’s Facebook page is asking everyone to avoid the area.