Fire Weather Watch on Friday

Multiple counties will be under a fire weather watch tomorrow from 2:00 p.m. through 11:00 p.m. Winds will begin increasing in the early afternoon and could be 10-20 MPH with gusts of up to 30 MPH through the afternoon and evening hours. Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be careful noting that any fires that develop could spread quickly. Humidity is expected to be around 8-15 percent.

National Weather Service also has this alert for Kittitas and Yakima Valleys.

...Breezy gusty winds and low relative humidity Friday afternoon and evening... .A dry cold front arriving Friday afternoon will result in breezy gusty winds and low relative humidity for the Kittitas valley from early afternoon through the evening hours. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE KITTITAS AND YAKIMA VALLEYS... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 676 East Washington South Central Cascade Valleys (Zone 676). * Winds: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 15 to 25 percent. * Impacts:Gusty winds and low relative on dry fuels will promote rapid fire spread.