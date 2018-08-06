Firefighters Conduct Backburns Near Tyee Lookout on Cougar Creek Blaze

The Cougar Creek Fire remains at 4,154 acres with 0% containment. 677 personnel under a Type 1 Incident Management Team. The fire grew slowly on Sunday. Fire managers took advantage of the advantageous weather conditions and burned vegetation near spot fires west of Tyee Lookout in order to strengthen the perimeter. Air operations were able to drop water near the spot fires as well. Crews worked on reopening Forest Road 5700 for better access and more direct attack on the fire. Other accomplishments;

– Installing sprinklers and portable pumps in the Entiat Valley to protect residences.

– Reducing the fuel load by removing brush and dead timber using hand crews and heavy equipment, such as masticators, near residences in the Entiat Valley and Plain.

– Connecting containment lines using hand crews and dozers and old forest roads, keeping spot fires on the east and southeast section of the fire in check, (including putting a line around one).

Hot, dry, and possibly windy conditions are expected by the end of the week so firefighters on the ground attack and air operations will try to take advantage of today’s weather to continue a more aggressive attack on the fire.

Supervisors says a new fire was reported yesterday afternoon four miles Northwest of Maverick Peak and nine miles North of Plain. The Lost Fire is less than 50 acres and likely started from a lightning strike several days ago. Fire fighters conducted an initial attack with support from air tankers dropping fire retardant. A team of smokejumpers planned to assess the fire today to update fire managers.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced that all Level 3 restrictions in Entiat Valley were reduced to Level 2 at noon on Sunday. Level 2 evacuations are in effect from Mad River Road north to mile post 24.5 The immediate threat to residents in the area has decreased, but there is enough of a concern to maintain Level 2. North of the Level 2 evacuations (mile post 24.5) Forest Service campgrounds remain closed and the Forest closure order remains in effect. Residents are warned that fire conditions can change quickly and necessitate a Level 3 restrictions again.

Bannock Lakes and Whitepine Fires

Both lightning-caused fires are less than 50 acres in steep, inaccessible terrain, and are being monitored daily by air. The Bannock Lakes Fire is approximately 17 miles west of Stehekin in the Glacier Peaks Wilderness. The Whitepine Fire is approximately 3 miles south of Stevens Pass Nordic Center and 19 miles northwest of Leavenworth in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness.

Bannock Lakes Closures

White Pine Closures