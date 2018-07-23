Firefighters Gain Upper Hand on NCW Fires

Firefighters are nearing full containment or have already stopped a number of wildfires from last week in North Central Washington. Red Flag Warning conditions were present most of last week but the winds subsided over the weekend throughout the region. This week temperatures are expected to hover in the upper 90’s but winds are not considered a factor in the forecast.

Here is an update on five regional fires;

The Fields Point Fire burning above Lake Chelan is fully contained at 144 acres. Debbie Kelly, Public Affairs Specialist on the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest said the latest estimates were based on better mapping of the fire perimeter over the weekend and a drone flight that gave fire supervisors a better location of where hot spots within the perimeter remain “On occasion, residents may still see some smoke from the interior but we will have the local jurisdiction monitor it” Chelan County Emergency Management reported a Level 1 “fire advisory” was canceled and a road restriction limiting travel to local residents only on South Lakeshore Road was lifted at 6:00pm Sunday evening. No structure damage was reported. The cause is still under investigation.

Fields Point Fire- July 21, 2018- 8 a.m. drone footage of fire area Fields Point Fire- 8:00 a.m.- USFS drone footage was taken Saturday, July 21 in morning to help map and capture video images of the fire area. Taken about the time firefighteres and equipment were arriving to continue mop up efforts. The fire is smoldering today and is estimated at 25% containment. Use of the federally owned UAS-unmanned aerial system is new technolgy for federal agencies and operated in close coordination with fire managers and aerial fire resources. Posted by U.S. Forest Service – Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Saturday, July 21, 2018

Quincy-A 220 acre brush fire threatened homes late Friday afternoon north of Quincy near the gun club. Several homes near Overen Road and Road 14 NW were evacuated until Grant County crews with assistance from a helicopter making water drops controlled the fire. The fire burned areas to the north of gun club property and the transmitter for KPQ sister station KWNC AM 1370 Grant County crews patrolled the fire through Saturday morning.

The Buckshot Fire in Grant County near Desert Aire is nearing full containment. The blaze threatened several homes but only two outbuildings were lost. At last count the fire had burned close to one thousand acres. The cause is still under investigation.

The L-Road Fire also in Grant County is more than 75-percent contained as of yesterday. That blaze scorched about 29-thousand acres, with no structures lost and no injuries reported.

The 70-thousand acre Boylston fire east of Ellensburg is 80% contained with full containment expected by Tuesday. One home and seral outbuilding were lost in the fire. All evacuation notices have been cancelled in Kittitas County for the Boylston Fire.