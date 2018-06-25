Fireworks Regulations for Unincorporated Grant County

The use of fireworks is allowed in unincorporated Grant County, EXCEPT in the communities of Marine View and Marine View Heights, Crescent Bar, Sunland Estates, Desert Aire, the Gorge Amphitheater and Gorge Campground.

Fireworks are lawful to sell and discharge starting June 28 at 12:00 p.m. and ending on July 5 at 11:00 p.m. Discharging of fireworks is to stop at 11:00 p.m. June 28 – July 5 except for the Fourth of July when discharging is to stop at 12:01 a.m. on July 5.

Incorporated cities have laws and regulations specific to their jurisdiction. Please contact your city’s fire department, police department or city hall for confirmation.

Please remember that each year there are many injuries and scores of wildfires in Grant County caused by fireworks. With that in mind, no matter where you live, make sure that if and when you do light fireworks that you take the safest measures possible to make sure you don’t get hurt, hurt someone else, start a wildfire or start a structure fire.

Measures to undertake:

• Only purchase legal consumer fireworks. Banned fireworks include: fire crackers, missiles, rockets, bottle rockets, altered or homemade fireworks, M-80s and larger (aka Chery bombs)

• Keep fireworks, matches and lighters out of reach of children

• Keep your pets indoors

• If it’s windy, don’t light fireworks

• Avoid areas with dry grass or vegetation

• Only adults should light fireworks

• Position fireworks so they won’t land on or near a home or building

• Keep others a safe distance away G

• Follow the firework’s printed directions and warnings

• Soak used fireworks in a bucket of water and clean up firework debris

If you have questions about fireworks in unincorporated areas of Grant County, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 509-754-2011.

From a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office