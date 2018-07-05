Fireworks Start Fire That Burns Two Homes, Kills Pet

One home was destroyed, another damaged and a family pet died in fire on the Fourth of July in Ephrata. Fire Chief Jeremy Burns said fire spread to two homes on L Street Northeast after a family at one of the residences had been setting off fireworks.

Burns said the homeowners were legally discharging fireworks and the fire would be ruled accidental “It was very unfortunate but it’s an accidental fire, they were legally lighting off permitted fireworks” Burns said. At this point in the investigation, “there are not going to be any charges of reckless burning or anything like that, it doesn’t appear that anyone noticed the fire, ran away from it and didn’t call 9-1-1”

Burns said the unnoticed fire spread from nearby bushes into the walls and attic of neighboring property at 20 L Street Northeast where the occupants were away at the time. A dog perished in that home and it will likely be considered a total loss. The fire also damaged the carport structure at the residence where the fire started at 26 L Street Northeast.

There were no injuries other than the pet that died.