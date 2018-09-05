First Arrest Made in Attempted Robbery, Shooting in North Moses Lake

From a press release: A 30-year-old Moses Lake woman is the first to be arrested in connection to an August 28 shooting in the Larson/North Moses Lake community.

Crystal Cruz Mabry was arrested by Grant County detectives on September 2 on charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault, reckless endangerment and fourth degree assault. She is lodged in the Grant County Jail.

The shooting victim, 23-year-old Taylor W. Hermismeier-Rogers of Ritzville and a 17-year-old female told detectives that they gave Mabry a ride to the corner of Lowry and Arlington after Mabry had been left at Hermismeier-Rogers’ Ritzville home earlier in the day. Hermismeier-Rogers said he was in the process of buying the car from Mabry and had given Mabry a ride believing they were going to retrieve the car’s title.

After driving to several other Moses Lake locations, Mabry had Hermismeier-Rogers drive to a home near Lowry and Arlington. Mabry went to the home and returned to the car with three Hispanic males and a female.

Mabry then opened the passenger door, told the 17-year-old girl to get out the car, then grabbed the girl by the neck. At the same time the other female from the house tried to pull the 17-year-old girl out of the car by her hair. One of the males in the group also allegedly struck the 17-year-old girl in the face.

One or more of the males approached the driver’s side and asked Hermismeier-Rogers for the keys, and Hermismeier-Rogers tried to drive away. Mabry jumped into the car and tried to grab the keys, all the while elbowing the 17-year-old girl in the belly. Members of the group then began hitting Hermismeier-Rogers through the open driver’s window. A male outside the driver’s window allegedly told Hermismeier-Rogers, “Stop now, or I’ll shoot you.” Hermismeie r-Rogers was shot shortly thereafter.

Mabry’s recall of the evening differs once they arrived at the house on Arlington. Mabry contends that while she was at the door to the home, Hermismeier-Rogers tried to start the car and Mabry thought he was trying to leave before giving her the full payment for the sale of the car. Mabry said she was trying to keep the car from being stolen by Hermismeier-Rogers. He underwent surgery at Samaritan Hospital.

The investigation continues.