First Sentencing in 2017 Dryden Attack

34 year old Michael Joseph “Gordo” Hernandez received a 13 year sentence Wednesday for his role in an attack on a Dryden man for allegedly providing information to authorities.

The victim was beaten with a baseball bat and shot in the leg last October when Hernandez and another man burst into his home. Our News Partner iFiber One reports the other man suspected in the attack, Modesto Bravo Gonzalez, goes on trial next month.

19 year old Jade Marie Dodson of Wenatchee is charged as an accomplice.