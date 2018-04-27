latest News

First Weekend of Apple Blossom Will Be Busy

TOPICS:

Posted By: Kevin Rounce April 27, 2018

It’s the first weekend of Apple Blossom and there will be a lot to enjoy, even if the weather looks to put a crimp in our fun. Tonight, the Funtastic Shows Carnival opens at 3:00. Be wary though as the Wenatchee Wild also have Game 1 of the Doyle Cup down at the Town Toyota Center, so it will be a crowded area. Tomorrow is the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade, the corvette show at Rocky Reach Dam, and the opening of Two River Medieval Faire. Sunday is Pepsi-Cola Youth Day and the Cakes for College Funnel Cake Eating Contest. For a full schedule of everything Apple Blossom, visit their website or download the app.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "First Weekend of Apple Blossom Will Be Busy"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*