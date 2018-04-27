First Weekend of Apple Blossom Will Be Busy

It’s the first weekend of Apple Blossom and there will be a lot to enjoy, even if the weather looks to put a crimp in our fun. Tonight, the Funtastic Shows Carnival opens at 3:00. Be wary though as the Wenatchee Wild also have Game 1 of the Doyle Cup down at the Town Toyota Center, so it will be a crowded area. Tomorrow is the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade, the corvette show at Rocky Reach Dam, and the opening of Two River Medieval Faire. Sunday is Pepsi-Cola Youth Day and the Cakes for College Funnel Cake Eating Contest. For a full schedule of everything Apple Blossom, visit their website or download the app.