Five Semi, Three Car Accident Closes Westbound I-90 for Six Hours Monday Night

Westbound I-90 was closed for approximately six hours Monday night after an accident involving five semi-trucks and three cars blocked the freeway. It started around 8:00 when one semi lost control and came to rest jacknifed on the right shoulder. A second semi tried to avoid that truck and lost control before it came to rest blocking the left lane. Two cars pulled over on the right shoulder and were struck by a third semi. And finally two more semis were traveling side-by-side and couldn’t avoid the scene and also crashed. Thankfully no one was hurt. A 26-year-old Kent man was cited for speeds too fast for conditions.