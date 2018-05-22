Flones Stepping Down as Superintendent in 2019

The 2018-19 school year will be the last for Brian Flones as superintendent of the Wenatchee School District. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Flones asked the board to release him from his contract effective August 31, 2019.

In January, Flones got a GEM award from the community and school district staff. The GEM award is given to Wenatchee School District staff members for “Going the Extra Mile”.

When he is released next year Flones will have worked 32 years in the Wenatchee School District. Nineteen of those years was spent serving as Superintendent.