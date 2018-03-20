Flood Watch Issued

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issues a Flood Watch for Chelan, Okanogan, Ferry and Stevens County.

A moist Pacific storm system is expected into the region Wednesday night with a prolonged period of rain and mountain snow through Thursday evening.

The Weather Service is warning heavy rain and along with low and mid elevation snow will saturate the ground and could lead to an increased threat of small stream flooding as well as mud and rock slides in the mountain zones of eastern Washington and far north Idaho.

