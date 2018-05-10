Flooding Prompts Road Closures

Okanogan County Department of Public Works is experiencing water over the roadways due to heavy rains and high mountain snow melt. It has been determined that these portions of road are unsafe to travel due to high water and erosion near the roadway. Some county roads have been closed as a result of these conditions. We will open these roads as conditions allow.

The following road closure is in effect:

Loomis-Oroville Road at Toats Coulee Road intersection to Chopaka Road intersection is closed due to water over the roadway.

From a release by Okanogan County Department of Public Works